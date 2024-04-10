Family pleads for help in fatal hit and run

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Still no suspects were arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a Holtville man last week.

Meanwhile, the family is asking the public for help to find those responsible.

71-year-old Fidel Reyes was hit and killed by a driver on Fifth Street and Chestnut Avenue on Wednesday, April 3.

His niece said every morning, he would take his walks crossing the same street where he was killed.

Now the family's goal is to find those behind his death.

“To me, I just want to get the word out. For people to help us. I don’t want to cry. The person responsible for this, I mean, Holtville, help us. The residents here in Holtville, help us find that person. I mean if anyone knows something, saw something, don’t hesitate. Just go to the police department. You don’t have to leave your name or that person's name. Just you know, put the word out so we can find that person responsible for this. His death can not stay like this," shared Esveidy Avila, the victim's niece.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) said they are currently looking at every surveillance video they have gathered.

They are also looking at all the vehicles that passed through that street on the day of the hit-and-run.

If you have any information about this case, please contact ICSO.