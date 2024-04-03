71-year-old man dead after hit and run

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A 71-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) said the hit-and-run happened in the area of Fifth Street and Chestnut Avenue in Holtville.

Deputies said they found the man who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

ICSO said deputies and emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on the victim.

However, the 71-year-old Holtville man died due to his injuries at the scene and his family has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you or anyone has information on this case, contact the Imperial County Sheriff's Office.