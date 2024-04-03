Skip to Content
Imperial County

71-year-old man dead after hit and run

KYMA
By ,
today at 1:10 PM
Published 1:23 PM

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A 71-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) said the hit-and-run happened in the area of Fifth Street and Chestnut Avenue in Holtville.

Deputies said they found the man who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

ICSO said deputies and emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on the victim.

However, the 71-year-old Holtville man died due to his injuries at the scene and his family has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you or anyone has information on this case, contact the Imperial County Sheriff's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content