Parents take a stand at the Calexico Unified School District meeting

CALEXICO.Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The parents of a student who was attacked by two other students in Calexico two weeks ago, and other parents took a stand at the Calexico Unified School District meeting.

Parents whose kids attend a school within the Calexico Unified School District demanded justice after a video of a student from Enrique Camarena Jr. High getting attacked went viral on Instagram and later, all over social media.

One parent said the same thing happened to her daughter two months ago and it was all caught on video.

During the meeting, Superintendent Arturo Jimenez said he takes full responsibility for their students' and staff's safety, and that violent attacks are not tolerated.

The mother of the victim also took a stand and said she wants the student who hurt her son to be held accountable.

“I am the mother of the boy who is seen in the video and I am here to see what is going to happen to the students because that is bullying and enough is enough it’s not only my child but there are more children. What are you guys waiting for? For a child to be beaten to death, I want you guys to help and expel those kids,” said Pamela Verdugo, mother of the victim.

The parent who posted and made the video viral said after she posted the video on an Instagram page called "The Valley Fights," demanded her to delete the video.

She said she felt threatened and decided to report the post to the Calexico Police Department, however, according to her, the police said it wasn’t a threat.

The Instagram page has since been deleted.