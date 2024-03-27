Video circulating on social media shows student being attacked

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A disturbing video of a student being attacked by two other students in Calexico is going viral.

The Calexico Unified School District (CUSD) said the attack happened off campus and all those involved attend Enrique Camarena Junior High School.

In the video, which we are not showing because we have not obtained permission to use it, it appeared that one kid was asking another kid to put his head down, which is when he started hitting him on the head.

The Calexico Unified School District sent a press release last week stating that they are aware of the video circulating on social media.

CUSD said the school’s principal called the Calexico Police Department immediately after finding out about the video.

The Calexico Police Department is now investigating the assault and is asking for anyone with any additional videos or information to please come forward.

Meanwhile, there is an ongoing petition on social media to expel the two students.