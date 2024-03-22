Skip to Content
Imperial County

Imperial County held its 2024 State of the County Address

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 2:47 PM
Published 2:56 PM

HEBER, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Highlighting achievements across Imperial County over the past year and looking ahead to the future.

Imperial County hosted its 2024 State of the County Address ceremony Thursday night.

It marked the final time the event would be led by Luis Plancarte as the County Board of Supervisors Chairman announced he would not be running for another term.

Plancarte says the most important plan moving forward is the opportunity for the extraction of lithium from under the Salton Sea.

"There is a great opportunity to change how this community looks. Up to now, Imperial County has had two primary industries, the agricultural and cattle industry, as one, and then government," says Plancarte.

Plancarte adds the new industry can revolutionize the valley by bringing in battery and electric car manufacturers which will in return, create many new and high-quality jobs.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

