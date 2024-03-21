Efforts to stop lay-offs at Westmorland Union Elementary School District continue

Karina Bazarte spoke with the superintendent and the school site council president about this ongoing issue

WESTMORLAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Employees and educators at the Westmorland Union Elementary School District received a notice that they will either be laid off or their hours will be cut.

The community saw two banners posted across the street with one saying "Cordero resign. The community wants you out. Take Tabarez with you."

They want the superintendent out but he didn't seem affected when I spoke to him.

Just last week, parents decided to protest and not send their kids to school.

This week, their children are back in session but two banners across the school were the talk of the town.

When asked about the banners posted up across the street, a school site council president shared her thoughts.

“Well I saw them because a parent had posted them… I did not notice it when I dropped off my kids but I was oh man it’s not just me… I mean I know it’s not just me because people voice their concerns all the time… People are upset if people see the real issue and we are hurting the community more than anything," shared Darlene Berber, School SIte Council President.

The superintendent said he saw them too.

“Two banners outside, those community members are voicing their opinion and they are not happy with the way things are being done at the school or the recommendation from the board so they decided last night or this morning to put up those banners," shared Superintendent Richard Cordero.

This all comes after about 30 employees received a letter saying they might lose their jobs at the end of the school year or their hours get cut.

On Monday, the board had a special meeting to address the second interim general fund report.

One parent said she attended the meeting and feels the layoffs are in retaliation against the parents.

She said the superintendent did not do enough to listen to their concerns.

The superintendent said there might be a way for educators to keep their employment.