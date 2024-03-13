Parents and students protest to potential teacher layoffs at Westmorland Union School District

WESTMORLAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Local parents and students will protest against potential teacher layoffs at Westmorland Union School District.

The Westmorland Union School District stated that four teachers who are at risk will be receiving a letter of notice saying that they could possibly be laid off at the end of the school year.

The district sent out a letter addressing the situation.

According to Superintendent Richard Cordero, one of the reasons why there may be potential teacher layoffs is due to the lack of student attendance.

Below is the full letter from the Westmorland Union Elementary School District.

Karina Bazarte will have more information.