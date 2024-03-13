Skip to Content
Imperial County

Parents and students protest to potential teacher layoffs at Westmorland Union School District

today at 12:41 PM
Published 12:00 PM

WESTMORLAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Local parents and students will protest against potential teacher layoffs at Westmorland Union School District.

The Westmorland Union School District stated that four teachers who are at risk will be receiving a letter of notice saying that they could possibly be laid off at the end of the school year.

The district sent out a letter addressing the situation.

According to Superintendent Richard Cordero, one of the reasons why there may be potential teacher layoffs is due to the lack of student attendance.

Below is the full letter from the Westmorland Union Elementary School District.

Letter-to-Westmorland-Community-on-Fiscal-ChallengesDownload

Karina Bazarte will have more information.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

