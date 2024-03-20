Imperial Valley Respite celebrates 40 years

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley Respite has announced its 40th anniversary of dedication and service to the community.

In a press release, "Since its inception in 1983," the Respite "has been a beacon of hope, offering in-home respite care to families and individuals offering a lifeline to those in need of temporary relief from the demanding responsibilities of caring for a loved one."

Courtesy: Imperial Valley Respite, Inc.

The press release also mentions over 130 guests attended a private screening of Kung Fu Panda 4, hosted at the Cinemark Imperial Valley Mall in El Centro.

"Thank you so much for your support over the past 40 years. We are honored and proud to serve you…I would like to thank the loyal families and care providers who believe and have faith in our services," said Katy Alcantra-Santillan, founder and Board President.

Courtesy: Imperial Valley Respite, Inc.

