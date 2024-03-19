City of Imperial appoints new police chief

Chief Aaron Reel brings a great deal of experience and a strong commitment to public safety to his new role

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Imperial announced it has appointed Aaron Reel as the new police chief, effective on March 18.

Chief Reel has lived in Imperial Valley since 1985 and graduated from Central Union High School in 1995.

He has deep roots in Imperial Valley and is dedicated to serving the community, said the City of Imperial.

Chief Reel is also a husband and father of two daughters.

“I am honored to be appointed as the Police Chief of the City of Imperial,” said Chief Reel. “I look

forward to working collaboratively with our community and law enforcement partners to ensure a

safe and thriving environment for all.”

The City of Imperial said Chief Reel's law enforcement career began in 1996 and graduated from the San Diego Regional Law Enforcement Academy and joined the El Centro Police Department.

Chief Reel has been a Narcotic Investigator, Field Training Officer, and SWAT team member.

In 2009, he was promoted to Sergeant, followed by roles as Police Commander in 2013.

He also has a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice Administration and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from National University.

Chief Reel has also completed executive programs at the University of Notre Dame and the FBI National Academy.

The City of Imperial said Chief Reel will oversee all aspects of law enforcement operations in Imperial.

He will focus on community engagement, and crime prevention, and ensure the highest

standards of professionalism within the department, said the City of Imperial.