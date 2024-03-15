El Centro man dies from gunshot wounds early Friday morning

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department said a 49-year-old Hispanic man died from multiple gunshot wounds early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the report in the area of Yucca Drive and Sixth Street in El Centro.

El Centro police said officers found the man in his living room with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to El Centro police, witnesses said they heard gunshots coming from inside the victim's home.

The 49-year-old man was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries.

El Centro Bureau of Investigations and the Imperial County Sherriff’s Special Investigative Unit assisted with the investigation.

This case is still under investigation.

If you or anyone else has information on this case, contact the El Centro Police Investigations Bureau.