Skip to Content
Imperial County

El Centro man dies from gunshot wounds early Friday morning

Google Maps
By ,
today at 12:33 PM
Published 12:44 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department said a 49-year-old Hispanic man died from multiple gunshot wounds early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the report in the area of Yucca Drive and Sixth Street in El Centro.

El Centro police said officers found the man in his living room with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to El Centro police, witnesses said they heard gunshots coming from inside the victim's home.

The 49-year-old man was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries.

El Centro Bureau of Investigations and the Imperial County Sherriff’s Special Investigative Unit assisted with the investigation.

This case is still under investigation.

If you or anyone else has information on this case, contact the El Centro Police Investigations Bureau.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content