Imperial County

Imperial County Air Pollution Control District introduces its new mascot “Air Justice”

today at 4:35 PM
Published 4:49 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District introduced its new mascot on Tuesday.

His name is Air Justice or AJ and he is committed to giving us cleaner air.

He is a dynamic kid with asthma but that doesn't stop him from doing his duties.

He always keeps his inhaler and his colors represent the air quality index levels.

"He is here for education and awareness and to help the air pollution control district have a face. Have somebody to remember him just like Dippy Duck or Sparky the Dog," says Belen Leon-Lopez, the Imperial County Air Pollution Control Officer.

Mascots are a memorable and friendly way to spread awareness.

Air Justice joins Dippy Duck who teaches water safety and Sparky the Fire Dog who teaches fire safety.

