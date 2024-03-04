NAFEC to host its 53rd Annual Air Show on Saturday

53rd annual air show to happen on Saturday, March 9

NAF EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – Naval Air Facility El Centro (NAFEC) is inviting the community to visit the base for its 53rd annual Air Show on March 9.

Gates will be open at 8:30 a.m.

General admission and parking is also free.

“Based on the success of last year, and all of the Positive feedback we will continue with the new airfield layout,” said Marc Willis, the installation’s air show director.

NAFEC said the installation is bringing back fan favorites that include:

a classic car show

a mariachi band

the U.S. Navy’s rock band, “The Destroyers"

the U.S. Navy’s Flight Demonstration Team

the Blue Angels

and flying acts provided by the U.S. Air Force and commemorative warbirds

“A radio broadcast, on 88.1 FM is also being planned for people in the vicinity of the base. This limited broadcast, approximately one mile, will enable the public to listen to all of the narration whether on base or if they chose to watch from a distance,” Haugh said. “This mimics, to a smaller degree what we did for the virtual 2021 air show.”

Another event that will be returning is the meet and greet with the Blue Angels at the Imperial County Fair, said NAFEC.

According to NAFEC, its mission is to support the combat training and readiness of the Warfighter.

Including air operations support to the U.S. Navy operational fleet, training squadrons, and squadrons from other U.S. services and U. S. allies.

The Blues and members of the NAFEC Air Show staff will introduce the 2024 team to the public on Thursday, March 7.

For more information on the air show, go to elcentroairshow.com.