CHP El Centro area welcomes new captain

Captain Ernesto Ruedas was born in Mexicali and grew up in the Imperial Valley

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced Ernesto Ruedas has been appointed as the new Captain of the CHP El Centro Area.

According to CHP, the appointment was made by CHP Border Division Chief Cocroft under the direction of CHP Commissioner Duryee effective on March 1.

Before beginning his CHP career, Captain Ruedas served as a United States Marine.

Afterward, Captain Ruedas began his CHP career in the West Valley Area of Los Angeles and worked with road patrol and then worked in the San Diego Area.

He was then assigned to the Mexico Liaison Unit which focused on locating and identifying stolen U.S. vehicles taken into Mexico while also identifying vehicle thieves and ensuring their prosecution, said CHP.

CHP said Captain Ruedas was then assigned to the Governor’s Protective Detail where he was tasked with the protection of California’s Governor and First Family.

He was then promoted to Sergeant in 2014 and worked at the Rancho Cucamonga Area, Calexico Inspection Facility, and El Centro Area.

CHP said in 2020, he accepted a promotion to Lieutenant into the Central Los Angeles Area before transferring to the Indio Area and eventually back to the El Centro Area.

He also has served the CHP and the people of California as an executive officer for the Special Response Team and team leader for the Critical Incident Investigation Team, said CHP.