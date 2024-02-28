Skip to Content
Imperial County

Weist Lake receives a new playground

today at 5:55 PM
Published 6:08 PM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Children now have a new place to play in Brawley.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday at the Wiest Lake Playground.

The new park is ADA inclusive meaning safe for children of all abilities.

This is the first of several renovations the park will undergo including a new parking lot, a shade structure, and a lake circulation system.

"It needed some new attention and that's what happening today. This is the beginning of a multi-faceted renovation that's going to happen at this lake," said Ryan Kelley, the Imperial County District Four Supervisor.

Imperial County wants to encourage more activity at the lake and hopes to attract families there all summer long.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

