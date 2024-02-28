Skip to Content
Imperial County

Police officer shoots suspect

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico police say one of their officers shot a man who tried to attack law enforcement. Now, that suspect is behind bars.

Officers say the suspect wanted to break into his mother's home using a crowbar last Wednesday.

Police say they found the suspect at the front door of the home and the suspect charged at them with a crowbar and took a batting position.

That's when an officer discharged his gun hitting the suspect with a shot in the stomach.

“Calexico police arrived and he was shot. He did survive the shooting and he was transported to San Diego and he was arrested yesterday, taken into custody by U.S. Marshals, and transported to the Imperial County Sheriff's Office where he was booked," said George Marquez, Imperial County District Attorney's Office.

The suspect is facing three felony counts including attempting to break into a home and assault.

