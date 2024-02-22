Candidates running for Imperial County Board of Supervisors District Two

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It was a packed house at the Imperial Valley Regional Candidate Meet and Greet as it is less than two weeks from the California Primary Election.

Several candidates were there Wednesday night to introduce themselves.

They're running in several races, including U.S. Representative for District #25, California State Assembly, and the Imperial Irrigation District.

The three candidates running for a seat on the Imperial County Board of Supervisors for District #2 spoke about what they would focus on if elected.

“The first 90 days, I would actually go in and do an inventory of all of the streets that we have here in Imperial County in District #2," said Martha Cardenas-Singh.

"Things that I hope to change are infrastructure... public safety... and healthcare," said Diahna Garcia-Ruiz.

"I will advocate to protect our natural resources... support our infrastructure and promote community and economic development," said Ashley Bertussi.

All three women are running for the seat of current supervisor Louis Plancarte after announcing he is not running for re-election.

Click HERE to find the main election page for the California Primary.

Click HERE to find the list of polling locations in Imperial County.