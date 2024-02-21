Skip to Content
Man arrested after dispute in Calexico

today at 1:13 PM
Published 1:00 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico police arrested a man who tried to pick a fight with two victims outside of their home.

The victims managed to call the Calexico Police Department after the suspect was trying to pick a fight while holding a knife.

According to the victims, they did not know the suspect.

Calexico police officers arrived at the area and found the suspect who appeared to be intoxicated.

Officers commanded the suspect to put down the knife but they did not comply and threw a beer can at an officer.

Calexico police officers then tased the man which did not work but they were able to arrest him eventually.

The suspect is now being held at the Imperial County Jail.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

