Man found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon after he rammed his vehicle into another vehicle with three teenagers inside.

The incident happened in April 2023 in Imperial.

The Imperial County District Attorney's Office said 44-year-old Rogelio Adrian Vasquez thought his girlfriend was inside the victim's car.

The attorney’s office explains what happened that led to the crash.

“Based on how the evidence came out during the trial the defendant followed the victims the three teenagers for about two and a half miles and then ended up cornering them in a culdesac and ramming him into their car," said Eric Alizade, Imperial County District Attorney’s Office.

Vasquez faces up to eight years in prison.

Vasquez is set to be sentenced on March 7th.