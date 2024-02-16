IID to host power bills workshops

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County residents could save money on their electricity bills this upcoming summer.

The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) will host a series of public workshops across the Imperial and Coachella Valleys to explain the changes they're making and how you can enroll in the average billing programs that will help reduce your electricity bill.

"Some customers had pretty high bills more than they were expected and we want to alleviate that, so we are going to explain how is done and basically instead of fluctuating every month we are going to even it out so the power bill won't be as dramatic as last summer," said Robert Schettler, IID Public Information Officer

For more information about the workshops including dates and locations, take a look below.