IID announces financial assistance for Niland residents affected by flooding

Floods impacted residents in Niland in late 2023 two weeks after Tropical Storm Hilary

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) and Citizens Energy Corporation announced $100,000 in financial assistance to help those affected by the 2023 flooding in Niland.

This funding aims to offset the recovery and replacement costs that residents of Niland had to face after the storm that hit two weeks after Tropical Storm Hilary. The area was left flooded.

“Following the back-to-back challenges posed by Tropical Storm Hilary and the subsequent major storm, the residents of Niland have faced unprecedented hardships,” said Director Gina Dockstader, IID Board of Director for Division 3. “Through this financial assistance provided by our friends at Citizens Energy, which is greatly appreciated, we jointly stand with the community, offering a helping hand to ensure that together, we can overcome the impacts of these severe weather events.”

“We stand with the people of Niland during their time of need,” said Citizens Energy President Joe Kennedy III. “Our work with IID has always been about using financial resources generated by our partnership transmission projects to serve the citizens of Imperial County.”

IID said the initiative ensures the residents of Niland will have the needed resources to rebuild and recover from the storm.

The IV Wellness Foundation is coordinating the funds which should be available after March 1, 2024.

Assistance will be available to residents who suffered damage to their homes and properties from the flooding.

For more information on the eligibility criteria and application process, residents can contact IID's Public Programs Unit at 1-760-482-3306 or send an email to: publicprograms@iid.com.