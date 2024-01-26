First lithium and renewable facility in Imperial County

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A historic groundbreaking introducing the first fully integrated lithium and renewable power production facility in the Imperial Valley.

The Controlled Thermal Resources Chief Executive Officer said this will create a clean energy geothermal power plant, a lithium production facility which is expected to produce about 25,000 metric tons of battery grades each year.

The executive officer explains how this facility will work

“We don’t use it from the Salton Sea… We don’t use chemicals or things like that… And water yes we do use water from the irrigation system but use it in sort of a closed loop process and we don’t waste any water," said Rod Colwell, Controlled Thermal Resources CEO.

This is the first phase of seven.

The first plant is expected to be finished by next year.