U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive in Imperial County

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrived at the Naval Air Facility in El Centro for their Winter training to prepare for the 2024 Air Show.

The Blue Angels will be at the Naval base for 10 weeks as part of their winter training.

The El Centro Air Show is the first airshow destination where the Blue Angels kick off their season.

“We travel to 32 air show sites a year putting on air shows and executing outreach events in the hopes that we can, one showcase what the Navy and Marine Corps does represent all 800 thousand members of the active duty and reserve Marine Corps and hopefully inspire some folks to potentially join us,” said Commanding Officer Alex Armatas of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The Blue Angels have a busy schedule ahead of them as far as their training preparation.

“We fly up to 15 times a week while we are here in El Centro 6 days a week so its a very rigorous training pace we’re gonna spend a lot of time in the airplane a lot of time debriefing and training to ensure that we have one, a very safe flight training demonstration at the end of it but also hopefully an entertaining and inspirational flight,” says Armatas.

The Air Show is scheduled for March 9 at the Naval Air Facility in El Centro.

For more information on the event, you can go to https://www.blueangels.navy.mil/.