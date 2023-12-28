Brawley Police Department introduces its new Crime Prevention Program

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department has been attempting to start its Crime Prevention Program to help enhance the protection and safety of the community.

The Crime Prevention Program helps enhance other programs that the police department has that involve the community.

Programs for the youth considering getting a headstart in law enforcement include “Pewie Explorers,” which involves elementary school students and junior high students, and “Police Explorer Program,” for high school students.

Not only does the the program teach about law enforcement but the program also works alongside local businesses, non-profits, schools, and residents.

Mariana Claustro has been hired as the Crime Prevention Coordinator and is excited to take on her role to help advance the program.