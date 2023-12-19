Steve Garvey tours Salton Sea

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Senate candidate and former Major League Baseball player Steve Garvey toured the Salton Sea area Tuesday morning.

Garvey is visiting cities in Southern California including those in Imperial County.

Garvey met Salton Sea experts and learned about the history of the Sea along with what benefits the Sea has to offer for the future of Lithium Valley.

“It's part of our campaign now to visit California to see the people, to meet the people, look at the environment all things that affect life and California to get a deeper understanding it’s educational it’s informative and it’s policy, so I'm running for all the people and for all of California," said Steve Garvey, U.S. Senate candidate.

Garvey will also be visiting other parts of the Imperial Valley and the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego Thursday.