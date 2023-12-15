Planned Parenthood temporary facility in Imperial County now open

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A temporary facility for Planned Parenthood is now open that will offer a full range of healthcare services for the communities of Imperial County and those who travel to Imperial County from neighboring states.

It opened on Wednesday, December 13.

This is after a fire destroyed the only Planned Parenthood health center in Imperial Valley.

For the past four months, most employees have been working remotely from homes and guiding patients to local clinics to assist them with services in the Valley.

According to the Center Manager at the Imperial Valley Planned Parenthood, the temporary facility will be offering a full range of vital healthcare services - including cancer screenings, birth control, STI testing, educational services, and more.

Those seeking healthcare services or to schedule an appointment can go to https://www.plannedparenthood.org/.