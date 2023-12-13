Imperial County residents search for the best deals at Las Palmas Swap Meet

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Las Palmas Swap Meet in Calexico is a hot spot for bargain deals, especially during the holiday season.

Every Wednesday, more than 5,000 guests come to find the best bargain deals at the Las Palmas Swap Meet.

That's not including residents from Imperial County.

Vendors and shoppers come from outside of Imperial County, such as Mexicali, San Diego, Utah, Georgia, Minnesota, and Canada.

Las Palmas has been running for 65 years and is the only Swap Meet in all of Imperial Valley that has over 200 vendors.

During this time of year, guests come to purchase popular items such as second-hand clothing, appliances, Christmas Decor, and children's toys.