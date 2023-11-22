Calexico police detain identity thief suspect after vehicle pursuit

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico police detained a woman wanted by the US Marshals after a vehicle pursuit.

Officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit to stop the woman.

The pursuit happened on Imperial Avenue from Cole Blvd and the woman failed to stop and proceeded to drive northbound on Imperial Avenue.

Calexico police said the pursuit ended when the woman's vehicle overturned north of Heber Road.

The woman was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center due to complaints of pain.

According to Calexico police, they discovered the woman is wanted by the US Marshals.

Calexico police said they conducted a vehicle search and found various items indicative of a mobile identity theft operation allegedly orchestrated by the woman.

Karina Bazarte will have more information tonight.