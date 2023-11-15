Leaders celebrate completion of Calexico Port of Entry

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Many leaders got together for the completion of the bridge expansion at the Calexico Port of Entry that will be beneficial for those who cross the U.S. and Mexico border.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the Calexico East Land Port of Entry and included brief remarks from federal, state, and local stakeholders.

The completed bridge expansion includes four new northbound lanes (two commercial

lanes and two passenger vehicle lanes) and the upcoming improvements to pedestrian facilities.

And the addition of an eight-foot shoulder lane for disabled vehicles was made possible by a $32.5 million donation from the Imperial County Transportation Commission to the General Services Administration.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.