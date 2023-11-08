ICSO hosts 6th annual Adult Summit

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office hosted the sixth annual Adult Summit Wednesday morning.

The event helps those who have problems with the law who are trying to improve their lives.

The adult division manager says these events help create a relationship between law enforcement and parolees.

It also offers support for those who are struggling with mental health and addiction.

“This is an opportunity to engage more with us you know at a different level you know I think of the opportunity for them to succeed and have their resources and the tools that they need in addition to what they face already so this is an opportunity for them to have a second chance," said Fernando Jimenez, Probation Department Adult Division Manager.

The Sheriff's Office says about 400 people were in attendance.