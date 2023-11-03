Residents overhear shots fired

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico police say a man is behind bars accused of firing several shots into the air.

The Calexico Police Department said they received multiple calls of shots being fired at Calle De Oro and Holdridge Street Thursday night around 8 p.m.

Police said when they arrived they saw a man with a rifle who went back inside a home after they tried to talk to him.

Calexico police set up a perimeter outside the home.

“We called out to the residents. Initially four people were detained from the main residence. Then we realized that the residences were segmented into two so we ended up calling out the other person from the studio. It is believed that they were celebrating a special event that night there was alcohol involved and they were shooting into the air,” said Chief Armando Orozco from the Calexico Police Department.

Calexico police say they were able to obtain a search warrant and found two weapons inside the home.

The suspect is being held at the Imperial County Jail and is being charged with willful discharge of a firearm.