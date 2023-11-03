Medical emergency sparks protest

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico residents protested outside of city hall after a woman was escorted out of a meeting, but police say it was due to a medical emergency.

The Calexico mayor said it all started when the woman exceeded her time to speak.

In a video on Facebook, you can see two officers about to approach her but she instead, went back to her seat.

That's when the medical emergency happened.

Calexico police say it was all a misunderstanding.

“Once we noticed that there were concerns that there might be a possible health incident going on we called the first responders, which is fire for immediate medical assistance and an ambulance was dispatched to further assist with the citizens' condition to provide necessary medical care," said Officer Anthony Herrera from the Calexico Police Department.

We spoke to the woman and she provided a statement saying she wanted to express herself at the meeting due to the Zoom comments being turned off.

The city said it was a technical issue.

She also said she was grateful for the first responders who helped her that day.