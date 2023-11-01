Hometown Heroes program spotlights locals

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro residents are now able to see banners with the names of local military heroes.

The city is honoring military heroes through the Hometown Heroes program.

They place their names on banners and display them all over the downtown area.

The banners feature the person’s picture and the branch they served for.

The mayor said the program has a personal meaning to her.

“In this case personally for myself, it’s so wonderful for myself and my children and my grandchildren to see a banner flying, you know, with our grandfather and great grandfather who has served our country. So the same pride that I feel is the same pride that many individuals and families feel as they see their family being honored during Veterans Day," explained El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas Singh.

The city said the banners will be displayed through Thanksgiving weekend.

If you would like to have a banner next year visit https://cityofelcentro.org/.