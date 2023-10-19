Skip to Content
Imperial County

Man dies at Calexico Port of Entry

By
today at 4:49 PM
Published 11:50 AM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico police say a man died while waiting to cross the border to get medical services in the U.S.

The Calexico Police Department said the 62-year-old man and his friend were waiting for more than an hour to cross into Calexico in their car.

Police say the Calexico Fire Department tried to save the victim by giving him CPR.

“I then made contact with the driver of the vehicle who said that while they were in line he believed that the subject was asleep in his vehicle. As they approached the booth, he tried to wake him up and the subject did not respond.," stated Cpl. Cynthia Fraker, Calexico Police Department.

The Calexico Police Department said the victim died from health complications.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

