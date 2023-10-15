One person dead following a two-vehicle crash

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Holtville Fire Department (HFD) has confirmed that one person has died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night.

According to HFD, the crash occurred at around 7:54pm.

HFD says the victim was riding his motorcycle in the area of Barbara Worth and McCabe Road when the victim hit a the end of semi-truck after running a stop sign.

HFD says the investigation is ongoing, and KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.