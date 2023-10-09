Peggy Price announces her run for Imperial County Board of Supervisors

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Imperial County Director of Department of Social Services Peggy Price announced that she would run for Mike Kelley’s seat from District Three.

She has 25 years of experience at the county level and as Director of Social Services.

She is currently the Director of Managed Care at Innercare and is a wife and mother of three daughters and has six grandchildren.

Price has lived in Imperial Valley for over 38 years.

“I want everyone to know that the board's responsibility is to work together, its to promote well-being and to improve lives in our community and I think that I bring the experience and the passion that passion I have for working in our communities and working to make our communities better," explained Price.

She graduated from Imperial Valley College and San Diego State University in Public Administration.

Her public service started 30 years ago as a Girl Scout Leader and she has served on the Board of Directors for Girl Scouts San Diego-Imperial counties for eight years.

District three includes the City of Imperial, part of the City of El Centro and Seeley.