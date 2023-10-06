World Mental Health Day Summit in Imperial Valley brings awareness

Karina Bazarte was at the event and tells us why it's so important

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County Behavioral Health Services along with Imperial Valley College hosted their World Mental Health Day Summit to bring awareness to the issue.

Mental health does not discriminate, that is the message Imperial County Behavioral Health wants people to take when attending their annual summit.

“How to have balance in your life… How to have a balance on campus… How to have balance in everything because our world is so stressful right now and there is a lot of things going on right now so we need to know how to have a little bit of balance so that we can have a balanced life," said Patricia Arevalo-Caro from Imperial County Behavioral Health.

Balance is the theme for this year's World Mental Health Day Summit

Behavioral Health said this event started during pre-pandemic and it is to bring awareness to those who suffer from mental health and substance disorders.

“We try to give them tips or tricks… In how to balance your life and so what we want them to do is take away ideas on how they can help manage their life and how they can have a better balance in their life… How they can manage their school… Their work… Family… How they can manage their life and have a healthy life and to take care of themselves… Because a lot of times we do not do that," explained Patricia Arevalo-Caro from Imperial County Behavioral Health.

About 20 vendors attended the event to give information to the community.

Behavioral Health and Imperial Valley College say they will continue to host this event every year.