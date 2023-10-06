Imperial Valley leaders attend transportation summit

Summit was held on Friday, September 29

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Councilmember Gil Rebollar participated in the "Mobility 21 Transportation Summit: Challenge of Change" in Anaheim which brings leaders and experts in the transportation industry together.

The summit discusses important issues and innovations in transportation infrastructure and policy.

City of Brawley and Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) Regional Councilmember, Gil Rebollar, Imperial County Transportation Commission Executive Director, David Aguirre, and ICTC Chair and Holtville City Councilman, Mike Goodsell were in attendance at the summit.

Aguirre and Goodsell participated in panels demonstrating the commitment of local leaders to address transportation challenges and providing strong voices for the Valley.

The Mobility 21 Transportation Summit gave participants the opportunity to network and share information about transportation challenges and opportunities in the State and Southern California region.

Councilman Rebollar was able to represent Brawley and Imperial Valley cities, bringing up their unique strengths and challenges faced in the region.

Rebollar was also able to connect with influential figures in the transportation sector including Secretary of the California State Transportation Agency, Toks Omishakin, and Chair of the California Transportation Commission, Lee Ann Eager.

Which allowed connections between their organizations and Imperial Valley and will pave the way for future collaborations and solutions.

"As we navigate the dynamic landscape of transportation, it is crucial that we bring our local perspective to the table and tell our story whenever and wherever possible," stated Councilman Rebollar. "Imperial Valley plays a pivotal role in the transportation landscape of California. From the bustling ports of entry at our southern border to the development of the Northend’s Lithium Valley, and the growing significance of renewable energy; our region is at the forefront of transportation and environmental advancements and deserves to be prioritized.”