EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mexican Independence Day, known as El Grito, will occur this weekend.

The event will start on Saturday at 6:00pm at Buckland Park.

There's going to be at least 10 food venders.

The mayor says this event is a great way to celebrate the Mexican Independence Day and Hispanic Heritage Month.

Karina Bazarte will have more later this evening.