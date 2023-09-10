Calexico library to host Fiesta Mexicana, Kids Need to Read to visit

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A couple of Page Coaches for the Kids Need to Read (KNTR) program will be at Camarena Memorial Library in Calexico to help celebrate reading during Fiesta Mexicana.

Courtesy: Kids Need to Read

According to a press release, the event will take place on Thursday, September 28, running from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, and will feature crafts, games and storytime sessions with two of KNTR's Page Coaches. Plus, attendees are encouraged to visit KNTR's storytime room for a free book.

The press release also says KNTR is a mobile literacy outreach program that brings books and reading resources to communities all over the southwest.

KNTR says they will also deliver 763 new children's books for library patrons to borrow. When asked why the program is helping libraries across the southwest, KNTR's Executive Director Jessica Payne said:

"A library is the heart of any community. Kids Need to Read not only invests in these indispensable bastions of literary treasure, it also encourages and connects the communities served by each library in order to inspire support for future generations."

KNTR will then deliver new books to the Calexico School District and Calexico High School to help support the Calexico community. To learn more about this, read the press release below.