Lithium Valley impacts Imperial County’s economy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thursday morning, leaders involved in the Lithium Valley project spoke about how it will impact the local economy.

Up to 40 percent of the world's potential future lithium supply is located under and near the Salton Sea.

It is primarily used today in lithium-ion batteries, often found in areas where there's also a lot of geothermal energy.

EnergySource Minerals Vice President of Government Relations said they're bringing 220 jobs to Imperial County.

They're prioritizing local hiring, on-the-job training, career advancement opportunities, and workforce development partnerships with local educational institutions.

EnergySource also said $720 million will be generated in tax revenue over 30 years as the project expands.