Skip to Content
Imperial County

Four mobile homes and pickup truck caught on fire in Imperial

Jailene Aguilera
By
New
today at 9:50 AM
Published 10:04 AM

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Four mobile homes and a pickup truck caught on fire at a construction business in Imperial.

Fire Battalion Chief Oscar Robles from the Imperial County Fire Department said they received the call about the fire around 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The Holtville Fire Department, Imperial Fire Department, Brawley Fire Department, and Naval Air Facility El Centro helped assist with the fire.

The fire is fully contained and there were no reported injuries.

No one was inside the homes or the truck.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content