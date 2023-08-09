Four mobile homes and pickup truck caught on fire in Imperial

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Four mobile homes and a pickup truck caught on fire at a construction business in Imperial.

Fire Battalion Chief Oscar Robles from the Imperial County Fire Department said they received the call about the fire around 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The Holtville Fire Department, Imperial Fire Department, Brawley Fire Department, and Naval Air Facility El Centro helped assist with the fire.

The fire is fully contained and there were no reported injuries.

No one was inside the homes or the truck.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.