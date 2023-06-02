Lithium company makes contribution to CASA

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Lithium companies continue to invest in the Imperial Valley.

On Wednesday, Berkshire-Hathaway Renewables donated $25,000 to CASA of Imperial County.

This donation will help with the purchase of more vehicles to aid the non-profit organization in assisting more children in need.

The ceremony took place at CASA's headquarters in El Centro with many local officials in attendance.

CEO Alicia Knapp shares the impact lithium companies like BHE can have for the local younger generations.

"Connecting with youth early, supporting throughout their childhood, connecting and having them see that there is a future here for them," said Knapp. "To help early on and train them for some of those roles at the plants. That's exactly where we want to be and how we want to be connected with the kids."

CASA Executive Director Alex Cardenas says that the donation of $25,000 matches the fundraising efforts for the organization so far this year.