Imperial County
today at 12:04 PM
Mayor of Brawley welcomes his new business to the community

KYMA

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley Mayor George Nava invited the community to come and celebrate the grand opening of his new business. 

Alpha Employment is a testing lab where people can come in to get drug testing for employment and also provide services of background checks, alcohol testing, and fingerprint scanning. 

Nava said it was a lot of hard work going into this new project for him that took about five months to get up and running.  

Friends, family, and the community came to celebrate what Nava calls a “culmination” of all the hard work put into his new business. 

Besides Alpha being one of the many businesses opening up in the city of Brawley, new businesses are on their way for more employment opportunities in the city.  

Indie Dwell is a new manufacturing building that will provide modular houses for the city of Brawley and employ up to 200 people. 

Quick Quack car wash is also coming in soon for the city of Brawley, America Travels is also a new truck stop on Highway 111. 

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Thursday evening and is now open to the public.

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

