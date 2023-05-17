City officials to break ground on memorial park improvements

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - City of Imperial officials will break ground to improve Deputy Anthony Redondo Memorial Park.

According to the City, the ground-breaking ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 20 at 9:00am. The improvements the City will make will include the following:

Shade structures

New swings

Lighting

Benches

Pathways to connect to one another

This is for the park to have an all-inclusive active sensory playground for ages five- to 12-years-old and a new 13 and up fitness center. These improvements will also be accessible for everyone in the community as well as to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for families and people of all ages, according to the City.

The improvements are expected to be completed by early next year and will be open to the community soon after.