Migrants surge near the San Diego-Imperial County border

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Migrants who are gathered near the San Diego-Imperial County border are facing some unique challenges.

The encampment is on the border of Imperial and San Diego County, about a quarter mile from the U.S.-Mexico border and not far from El Centro.

Hundreds of migrants are awaiting asylum there under the watchful eyes of just a couple of border agents. Among the migrants are many families with small children. They brought whatever food and shelter they could carry in backpacks.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is providing two portable toilets, snacks and water, but many say there isn't enough to go around.

Conditions are harsh with overnight temperatures, dipping into the 30s, with wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.