Imperial County warns citizens of blazing inferno, will be active for days

IMPERIAL COUNTY (KYMA, KECY) - A huge inferno was blazing on Highway 86 in Imperial County, just south of Keystone Road. The fire broke out at around 6:00pm on Monday.

According to the Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD), the blaze will be active for a few days due to strong winds in the area.

ICFD said this of the blaze, "This is the byproduct of sugar-beads after it has dried. They use it to mix with feed. The material is organic in nature with a sand texture. Very hard to extinguish."

ICFD also said that over 20 personnel were on scene to help them out. These include the Holtville Fire Department, the El Centro Fire Department, and the Brawley Fire Department.

Red Cross assisted with meals and water, according to ICFD.

