El Centro to host Walk in Her Shoes event

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An event to raise awareness against sexual assault will take place on Friday, April 28 at Bucklin Park in El Centro.

The non-profit organization "Sure Helpline Center" is hosting the "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event.

Many men including firefighters and attorneys will wear high heels and walk a mile to shed light on sexual assault.

“This is done nationwide and what it is, it’s reminding the men that you don’t really know until you walk into a woman's shoes,” said Margaret Sauza, Executive Director of Sure Helpline Center.

Executive Director Margaret Suaza says the organization has been doing this event for 15 years.

Sauza says the event is also dedicated to Rose Jamie Campos who was murdered in 2021, she was also an employee at Sure Helpline Center.

“This means a lot to us because it hit home and that is one of the main reasons because we don’t want to lose anymore women and that is why are... we want to make sure we reach out to the public," said Suaza.

The march will start on Aurora Avenue at 6 p.m.