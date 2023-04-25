ECRMC, Pioneers, county agencies prepare for emergency exercises

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Local emergency response and law enforcement agencies, as well as the El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) and Pioneers Memorial Hospital, will participate in a disaster exercise.

The exercise, taking place at various locations throughout Imperial County on Wednesday, April 26, will help the community be better prepared for emergencies and incidents of "all types and sizes," according to a press release.

While this is an exercise, this is not an actual event. The press release also says that the public will see law enforcement officers and first responders at Pioneers from 10:00am to noon in Brawley.

“This Exercise is an excellent opportunity for local first responders to collaborate and test our emergency response plans,” stated David Creiglow, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Agency Manager, Imperial County Public Health Department.

“We have purposely designed this exercise as a scenario to stress our system and see where there may be areas for improvement. These types of exercises benefit our community since they allow local agencies to practice their emergency response plans to be able to respond effectively in the event of an actual event," Creiglow added.

If you want to learn more about Wednesday's exercises, and who else is participating, then read the press release below.