Imperial County
today at 10:11 AM
Suspect arrested for attempting robbery at local bank

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A suspect was arrested for attempting to rob and threaten a local bank with a bomb.

The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) says this incident happened on Saturday morning.

The suspect entered the bank located on Main Street and South 14th Street and threatened he had a bomb.

A bank employee notified ECPD about the situation and officers responded to the location.

ECPD says the suspect exited the bank and was taken into custody.

Investigation revealed that the suspect did not have a bomb and no money was stolen.

ECPD says the suspect was booked at the Imperial County Jail for various charges including attempted robbery and criminal threats.

