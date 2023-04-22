Brawley man and woman dead, investigation ongoing

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Fire Department (BFD) responded to the area near Calle Del Sol and Kelley Avenue in regards to medical aid.

According to a press release, the incident occurred on Friday, April 21 at around 7:55pm. When BFD arrived on scene, they discovered a man and woman who died from multiple stab wounds.

After concluding that the man and woman died on scene, BFD called the Brawley Police Department (BPD) to investigate.

As of now, this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding the case, then you can call Detective Daniel Schleyer at (760) 351-7772, or call BPD at (760) 344-2111.